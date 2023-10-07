‘Better Mind, Better Bangkok’ aims to focus on raising mental health awareness

The event aims to underline the importance of mental health issues through specialist counselling and to normalise conversation on mental health disorders among Thais.

The challenge is greater because of inadequate number of psychiatric rehabilitation personnel.

Throughout the day, panels will highlight four different areas: security, equity, adaptability, and serenity, to reflect the importance and sustainability of mental health.

The event brings together various experts in their fields including Empathy Sauce Founder Dujdao Vadhanapakorn; the spokesperson of the Department of Mental Health and co-founder of Thailand Institute for Mental Health Sustainability, Dr. Varoth Chotpitayasunondh MD; the founder of Sati App, Amornthep Sachamuneewongse; the director of Health Risk Control, Chatwut Wangwon; singer and psychotherapist Pataradanai Setsuwan, among many others.

"We aim to raise awareness about the importance of mental health issues, focusing on promoting the project across the country," Dr. Varoth told The Nation.