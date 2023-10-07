‘Better Mind, Better Bangkok’ aims to focus on raising mental health awareness
In an effort to deal with the increasing number of mental health disorder patients in the country, the Thailand Institute for Mental Health Sustainability (TIMS) and Sati application are organising “Better Mind, Better Bangkok” on October 8 at Samyan Mitrtown to commemorate World Mental Health Day.
The event aims to underline the importance of mental health issues through specialist counselling and to normalise conversation on mental health disorders among Thais.
The challenge is greater because of inadequate number of psychiatric rehabilitation personnel.
Throughout the day, panels will highlight four different areas: security, equity, adaptability, and serenity, to reflect the importance and sustainability of mental health.
The event brings together various experts in their fields including Empathy Sauce Founder Dujdao Vadhanapakorn; the spokesperson of the Department of Mental Health and co-founder of Thailand Institute for Mental Health Sustainability, Dr. Varoth Chotpitayasunondh MD; the founder of Sati App, Amornthep Sachamuneewongse; the director of Health Risk Control, Chatwut Wangwon; singer and psychotherapist Pataradanai Setsuwan, among many others.
"We aim to raise awareness about the importance of mental health issues, focusing on promoting the project across the country," Dr. Varoth told The Nation.
Various activities would be organised to create more understanding and awareness on related issues, such as, “Mind Journal” by Understand, “coffee made by blinds” by Dots Coffee, “Emotional Wheel & VR for Mental Health” by MeHug, “Check Up My Mind” by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, and a mini-concert performance by six female artists from IndyCamp.
The Sati application offers mental consulting with voluntary listeners and psychiatrists.
"Healing is a journey. It's not about recovering 100% with no symptoms, but it is about learning to live with it, cope with it, and befriend it. I think that is the ultimate healing to be at peace with mental disorders," said Sati app founder Amornthep.
For more information on “Better Mind, Better Bangkok”, visit Sati and TIMS' Facebook page.