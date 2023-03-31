Study warns of dire consequences if Thai government fails to prioritise mental health of citizens

The warning was issued as part of the study titled "Future of Mental Health in Thailand 2033”, conducted by four public and private organisations: the Department of Mental Health under the Ministry of Public Health, in collaboration with the National Innovation Agency (Public Organization) (NIA), the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation, and MQDC's FutureTales Lab.

The findings of the study revealed five possible mental state scenarios for Thai people in the next 10 years, ranging from the worst to the best-case scenarios, which researchers summarise as: terror outbursts, opportunity in adversity, packs of lone wolves, decentralised mental well-being, and land of smiling minds.

What the scenarios mean

Wipattra Totemchokechaikarn, a researcher at FutureTales Lab by MQDC and one of the study team members, explained “terror outburst” as the result of several neglected social issues that people have to suppress for too long until they can no longer tolerate it and decide to use violence to let out their fears, stress, or depression.

The second scenario, “opportunity in adversity”, describes a situation in which people are stressed and uncertain, but they are trying to start something new in order to change themselves for the better.

The third scenario, “pack of lone wolves”, involves people who have comfortable accommodation and technologies but still feel lonely or isolated. They may feel exhausted or burned out as a result of intense competition.