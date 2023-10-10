Two Hong Kong men arrested for sending narcotics through the post
Two Hong Kong men were arrested at Jatujak Plaza in Bangkok's Chatuchak district on Monday evening for smuggling narcotics by mail.
The arrest came after a shipping company in the plaza informed Bang Sue police that the suspects had behaved suspiciously while sending their parcels.
The police initially asked the plaza’s security officers to arrest them.
When the police arrived at the scene, they found two suspects, Ka Sin Chan (28) and Chor Lung Lui (19), and 18 black parcels addressed to customers in Australia.
Each parcel contained around 1 kilogram of heroin in the bottom covered with corrugated plastic board and topped with shirt collars.
The police took the suspects to their condominium in Phetchaburi-Makkasan area, and confiscated 2 kg of crystal methamphetamine (ice). The two were then sent to Bang Sue Police Station for further investigation.