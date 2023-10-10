Thai workers only being shifted to safer workplaces: Thai envoy

Earlier, several videos making the rounds on social media showed Thai workers pleading with the government for assistance, saying they were being sold to other employers and being forced to work despite the ongoing violence.

Labour Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn said he has instructed relevant authorities to investigate the matter, saying such situations should not occur during this difficult time.

Thai ambassador to Israel Pannabha Chandraramya on Tuesday said the embassy has been working with the Israeli government to get Thai workers moved from dangerous sites and placed with other employers in safer places.

Pannabha said this will allow them to continue earning a living, and that this should really be seen as a "change of job".

She added that she has also asked the employers to give their Thai employees some time off to deal with the emotional fallout of the conflict.

As of Tuesday, as many as 3,862 Thai workers have asked to return home, with the first batch of 15 set to arrive on Thursday.