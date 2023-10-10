Thai workers in Israel eligible for compensation from both Thailand and Israel: Labour Ministry

Phairoj Chotikasatien, the ministry’s permanent secretary, said the Labour Ministry has set up a war room to follow up on the conflict in Israel as well as keep the families of victims and the public informed.

He said Thai workers affected by the unrest will receive life insurance premiums in Israel, while the injured will be provided free treatment until they recover.

In Thailand, those who fall under the fund for assisting workers overseas will receive compensation.

Those who have been injured will get 15,000 baht per person, 30,000 baht per person in case of disability, and 40,000 baht per person in case of death, he explained.

He added that the compensation will be adjusted in line with the workers’ injuries and occupational risks as the regulations were adopted many years ago.