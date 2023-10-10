Hamas threatens to kill a hostage every time Israel strikes civilian targets in Gaza

Onn, who lives in the city of Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv, told Euronews about the harrowing events that led to their capture.

"We woke early two days ago to sirens and understood that there was an attack," she said. "And then we began getting messages from our family that Hamas was inside the kibbutz.

"They were locked inside their shelters and they could hear Hamas in their houses and shooting. And in a matter of hours, they had burned and slaughtered most of the kibbutz. And the people that they didn't kill, they took hostage."

More than 900 people in Israel have been killed since Saturday's attack, Israeli authorities say. The death toll in Gaza has exceeded 680 people, according to Palestinian officials. Thousands of people on both sides have been injured.