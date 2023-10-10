Why Hamas chose October 7 to launch bloodiest attack on Israel

Most of the combat occurred in the Sinai Peninsula and the Golan Heights, both of which Israel had occupied since 1967.

Egypt's initial objective in the war was to secure a foothold on the eastern bank of the Suez Canal and use these gains to negotiate the return of the rest of the Israeli-occupied Sinai Peninsula. After two weeks of intense fighting that resulted in the deaths of approximately 20,000 people (including 2,521 Israelis and 8,000-18,500 Arabs), Israel achieved victory and expanded its territorial holdings.

However, Israel recognized that, despite its battlefield successes, there was no guarantee of continued military dominance over the Arab states, as it had experienced in previous conflicts. These realizations paved the way for the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

The 1978 Camp David Accords, which followed the war, led to Israel returning the entire Sinai Peninsula to Egypt. This event subsequently resulted in the 1979 Egyptian-Israeli peace treaty, marking the first time an Arab country recognized Israel as a legitimate state.

On October 6, 2023, more than 5,000 rockets were launched at Israel, making it one of the deadliest attacks on Israel since the Yom Kippur War of 1973.