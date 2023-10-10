Hamas unlikely harm Thai hostages as it may spark an international conflict: Foreign Ministry

She added that the number of Thai workers killed in the conflict has risen to 18, while 9 have sustained injuries. The number of workers taken hostage remains 11, she added.

“Israeli officials have informed the ministry that they have moved more than 100 Thai workers from near the Gaza Strip to a safer area,” she said.

She added that the Israeli officials have also adopted a face-recognition system to track down Thai workers who are missing. The job will be done in cooperation with the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv and private organisations.

Kanchana said 3,226 Thai workers in Israel are asking to return home, adding that the second batch of 80 workers will board a flight departing from Tel Aviv on October 18 and arrive in Thailand on October 19.

Earlier, Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the first batch of 15 workers will arrive on two flights on Thursday. El Al Airlines’ flight LY081 with five workers will land at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 10.35am and flight LY083 at 12.35pm.