Middle East bloc of 12 nations urges Iran to halt attacks, keep shipping lanes open

A coalition of 12 Middle Eastern countries has issued a joint statement calling on Iran to immediately halt its attacks across the region and stop obstructing key global shipping routes.

Reuters reported from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 19 that a meeting of foreign ministers from the 12-nation alliance — comprising Qatar, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates — had discussed the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Following the meeting, the group released a joint statement urging Iran to cease its attacks on countries in the Middle East and the Arabian Gulf without delay.





The ministers also called on Iran not to interfere with maritime navigation, urging it to refrain from any measures or threats aimed at closing or disrupting international shipping lanes, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz.





They further warned against threats to maritime security in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, another strategic chokepoint linking the Red Sea to global trade routes.

The statement underscores rising regional concern over the impact of the conflict on international shipping and global economic stability.