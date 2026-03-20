Analysts: Iran war leaves Netanyahu stronger as Trump faces market shock and Gulf blowback

If the US-Israeli war on Iran ended tomorrow, analysts say one outcome is already taking shape: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would emerge politically strengthened, while US President Donald Trump would be left grappling with the economic shock and the sharpest regional blowback falling on Gulf Arab partners.

The conflict has helped Netanyahu shift the political spotlight away from Gaza and onto Iran — an arena where national consensus in Israel is stronger and his security credentials resonate more. By contrast, analysts say Trump is increasingly boxed in by a conflict with no clear exit route, while the risks to energy markets and Gulf allies undercut the economic narrative that powered his return to office.

“There is a clear winner and a clear loser,” said Aaron David Miller, a former US Middle East negotiator. “Netanyahu is by far the key winner. He has demonstrated Israel’s military competence. The Gulf states are by far the biggest losers.”

Miller added that Trump has no obvious “off-ramp” that allows him to declare victory and walk away.

Analysts also point to a deeper divergence: in Israel, the campaign is widely framed as a war of necessity, while in Washington it is viewed more as a war of choice — with different tolerances for regional instability. Natan Sacks, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, said that “even if regime change doesn’t happen”, weakening Iran and the “axis” of allied militias remains a major objective for Netanyahu.