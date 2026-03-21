Israel-Iran strikes hit global energy hubs as Trump urges restraint

Israel and Iran have launched a series of intense retaliatory strikes targeting energy infrastructure across the Middle East, pushing the region into a deeper and more dangerous phase of conflict with global economic consequences.

Reuters reported on March 20, 2026, that the situation escalated sharply on Friday, with both sides focusing attacks on critical energy facilities in their own territories and across the region.

US President Donald Trump warned Israel to stop targeting natural gas infrastructure, citing concerns that soaring oil prices could hurt political support ahead of upcoming elections.

The Israeli military confirmed air strikes on Tehran, stating that the targets were infrastructure linked to what it described as Iran’s “terrorist regime”.

Iran responded by launching a large-scale missile barrage towards Israeli territory, triggering sirens across Tel Aviv and explosions from air defence interceptions throughout the city.