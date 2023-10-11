Air Force jet flying to Israel on Oct 15 to bring 140 Thais back

He also rejected the opposition's criticism over a delay in the rescue of Thais in Israel, saying that it does not only depend on Thailand. He added that Thai officials in Tel Aviv had moved Thais to the safe zone.

"I want the opposition and society to understand that the military prepared the aircraft many days ago," he said, adding that several ministers are ready to go but they cannot.

He also reiterated that the rescue operation needs both military and commercial aircraft, as the Air Force's aircraft alone could cause a delay in the operation.

On the issue of Thais being detained by Hamas, he said Thailand was cooperating closely with Israel on this issue. He also revealed that all the Thai hostages were safe, but they have not been released yet.