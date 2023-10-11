Air Force jet flying to Israel on Oct 15 to bring 140 Thais back
The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) Airbus A340 aircraft is ready to bring 140 Thais in Israel back to Thailand, Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang said on Wednesday.
He said the Foreign Ministry is cooperating with Israel closely on assisting Thais affected by the Israel-Hamas war. The first batch of 15 Thais will take a commercial flight to Thailand on Thursday, he confirmed.
Sutin said he and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai had decided not to take the flight on October 15 as they could be a hinderance in the operation.
He also rejected the opposition's criticism over a delay in the rescue of Thais in Israel, saying that it does not only depend on Thailand. He added that Thai officials in Tel Aviv had moved Thais to the safe zone.
"I want the opposition and society to understand that the military prepared the aircraft many days ago," he said, adding that several ministers are ready to go but they cannot.
He also reiterated that the rescue operation needs both military and commercial aircraft, as the Air Force's aircraft alone could cause a delay in the operation.
On the issue of Thais being detained by Hamas, he said Thailand was cooperating closely with Israel on this issue. He also revealed that all the Thai hostages were safe, but they have not been released yet.
Meanwhile, Air Force Commander-in-Chief ACM Panpakdee Pattanakul confirmed that the rescue team consisting of around 20 officers were ready to bring Thais back to their home country on October 15. Another rescue team is currently on standby, he added.