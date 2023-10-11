Govt eyes community-based jobs for workers returning from Israel
The government has said that it will try to find new jobs for the Thai workers who are returning home to flee war in Israel.
Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaiseth said on Wednesday that he has instructed the Community Development Department to check with the families of Thais working in Israel to see if they need any urgent help.
Chada said Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had also instructed him to coordinate with the Labour Ministry if the returning workers would end up being jobless.
He said since it is still uncertain as to how long the war will last, the Interior Ministry will coordinate with the Labour Ministry to find alternative jobs for those who have returned.
“The government will try to create more jobs in communities and will especially promote grassroots economy,” Chada said.
“Some workers may not be able to afford to return to work in Israel, so it is necessary for the government to create jobs for them in their provinces.”
Meanwhile, Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said on Wednesday that another 2,990 Thai workers had informed the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv that they wanted to return to Thailand.
Phiphat said 15 injured workers will leave Israel on two flights – 10 on Wednesday and five on Thursday.