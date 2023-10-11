Govt eyes community-based jobs for workers returning from Israel

Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaiseth said on Wednesday that he has instructed the Community Development Department to check with the families of Thais working in Israel to see if they need any urgent help.

Chada said Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had also instructed him to coordinate with the Labour Ministry if the returning workers would end up being jobless.

He said since it is still uncertain as to how long the war will last, the Interior Ministry will coordinate with the Labour Ministry to find alternative jobs for those who have returned.