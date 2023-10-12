Government to set up anti-online fraud centre

Prasert expressed condolences for the losses in the conflict and urged the public to be cautious about criminals soliciting donations, emphasising that such actions may lead to financial loss. The public is advised to follow updates about the Israel-Hamas situation closely through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and government channels rather than through social media.

The ministry, via the National Telecommunications Company, is providing free communication services to Israel. Individuals can dial 001 800 followed by the destination number after the IVR voice prompt. This service is available on all networks.

The Anti-Online Scam Operation Centre, known as AOC for short, which aims to combat online crimes, will operate as a one-stop service centre, enabling immediate suspension of transactions/accounts related to scams and providing guidance and advice to the public regarding online threats. AOC will commence operations on November 1 and will feature a 24-hour call centre with 100 lines.

Between October 1 and 8, 2,417 cases of data blockages were identified, averaging 302 cases (or URLs) per day. This marked an increase from the previous year's average of 54.6 cases per day and could be credited to enhanced blocking methods involving Ministry personnel and close cooperation with various online social platforms.

On October 10, Prasert held discussions with Facebook and TikTok regarding preventing online deception and illegal activities. The talks focused on criminals purchasing ads for fraudulent purposes and addressing issues related to harmful online communication and fake news.