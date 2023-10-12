PM Srettha fosters bilateral relations with Malaysia
Speaking at a press conference on his return from Malaysia, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin emphasized the success of his official visit, saying the official talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday had gone beyond expectations.
Chai Wacharong, the PM’s Office spokesman, also briefed the press on highlights of Srettha’s trip.
On October 11, the PM met with Malaysia’s 16th King Al-Sultan Abdullah during which
the importance of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn's contributions was discussed. Both countries have excellent relations, particularly at the royal level, and in this regard, the Malaysian King expressed his appreciation for Thailand's efforts to conserve wildlife and discussed the issue of animals crossing the border from Malaysia into Thailand. Prime Minister Srettha affirmed that he will take steps to address this issue and prevent it from recurring.
Furthermore, King Al-Sultan Abdullah expressed a special interest in bidding to jointly host the World Cup soccer event in 2034 with other Asean nations including Thailand.
The leaders also discussed tourism. Many tourists from Malaysia visit Thailand, and both sides agreed that cooperation between the two countries would be mutually beneficial. They proposed establishing a working group to develop joint tourism initiatives.
Regarding trade, the leaders agreed to improve and facilitate trade to increase the value of cross-border trade for both countries. Projects such as the construction of the second Sungai Golok Bridge are expected to be completed soon. Prime Minister Srettha invited Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to visit Thailand in November, and both sides agreed to establish working committees to work on these matters.
Prime Minister Srettha also proposed the idea of transforming the southern border areas of Thailand and the northern regions of Malaysia into economic zones. This concept would not be limited to specific areas and would involve creating basic infrastructure to facilitate travel and connections. Projects like the second Sungai Golok Bridge and the expansion of the Sadao checkpoint would promote and develop cross-border trade. Malaysia confirmed its full support for Thailand in this regard, emphasising the need for deep coordination in all sectors.
The third issue discussed was food security. Malaysia is proficient in certifying halal food, and both countries are exploring cooperation. Thai and Malaysian private sectors are encouraged to collaborate in establishing food production facilities in Thailand. Malaysia has agreed to assist Thailand in this area.
Prime Minister Srettha concluded by stating that this visit was highly successful and exceeded expectations. The work was clearly defined, and clear plans and committees would be established within one month.
Regarding the assistance to Thai nationals affected by the recent unrest in the Middle East, Prime Minister Srettha mentioned that he has discussed this matter with the Malaysian Prime Minister. However, due to the sensitivity and the good relations between the two countries, specific details were not disclosed. Furthermore, Srettha has coordinated with other countries to assist Thai nationals in the affected areas.