PM Srettha fosters bilateral relations with Malaysia

Chai Wacharong, the PM’s Office spokesman, also briefed the press on highlights of Srettha’s trip.

On October 11, the PM met with Malaysia’s 16th King Al-Sultan Abdullah during which

the importance of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn's contributions was discussed. Both countries have excellent relations, particularly at the royal level, and in this regard, the Malaysian King expressed his appreciation for Thailand's efforts to conserve wildlife and discussed the issue of animals crossing the border from Malaysia into Thailand. Prime Minister Srettha affirmed that he will take steps to address this issue and prevent it from recurring.

Furthermore, King Al-Sultan Abdullah expressed a special interest in bidding to jointly host the World Cup soccer event in 2034 with other Asean nations including Thailand.

The leaders also discussed tourism. Many tourists from Malaysia visit Thailand, and both sides agreed that cooperation between the two countries would be mutually beneficial. They proposed establishing a working group to develop joint tourism initiatives.

Regarding trade, the leaders agreed to improve and facilitate trade to increase the value of cross-border trade for both countries. Projects such as the construction of the second Sungai Golok Bridge are expected to be completed soon. Prime Minister Srettha invited Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to visit Thailand in November, and both sides agreed to establish working committees to work on these matters.