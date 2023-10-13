Two Thai elephants born through artificial insemination

That led to the launch in 2002 of a project to freeze elephant semen to be used in artificial insemination.

The project, which came to fruition through the collaboration of the Zoological Park Organisation, Kasetsart University's Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and the Thai Elephant Conservation Centre, saw two elephants being born through artificial insemination – Plai Prathom Somphop and Saen Rak.

The male, Plai Prathom Somphop, was born on March 7, 2007, about two years after its mother, Phang Chord, received artificial insemination on June 8-10, 2005.

The elephant was named by His Majesty King Bhumibol the Great on October 6, 2009. It also has the nickname “AI” representing its status as the first born to artificial insemination in Thailand.

Plai Prathom Somphop played an important role in leading 29 elephants to participate in the ceremony to mourn the death of His Majesty King Bhumibol the Great on October 31, 2016.

Now 16, he lives in the Thai Elephant Conservation Centre in Lampang.