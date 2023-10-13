Third repatriation flight to take off with 100 Thais from Israel on Saturday
Another 100 Thai citizens will be evacuated from Israel on Saturday, the Foreign Ministry said today.
The third repatriation flight organised by the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv will transport 100 Thai workers back to Thailand.
The evacuees will board Fly Dubai, flight number FZ1550, in Tel Aviv at 11am on Saturday. They will then land in Dubai and switch to flight FZ1837, departing at 8pm, before arriving back in Thailand at 7.25am on Sunday.
The repatriation flight will land at U-Tapao airport in Rayong, where buses will be waiting to transport the Thai workers to SC Park Hotel in Bangkok. Relatives can come to pick up the returning workers at SC Park Hotel from 10am for travel back to their hometowns.
The first group of 15 Thais evacuated from Israel following the attack by Hamas on Saturday arrived back at Suvarnabhumi airport on Thursday. Two were in wheelchairs after being injured during the attack.
A second batch of 26 Thai workers arrived back on home soil later the same day.
Around 30,000 Thais live in Israel, many working in the agricultural sector.
Twenty-one Thais have been killed in the conflict, according to the latest reports.
The Thai government says another 16 have been abducted by Hamas militants.
More than 5,900 Thais have registered to return home from Israel, according to the Foreign Ministry.
On Friday, the Foreign Ministry also provided an update on Thai citizens affected by the violence in Israel. The figures, which remain unchanged from Thursday, are as follows:
Fatalities: 21
Injured: 14
Abducted: 16
The ministry is due to hold an emergency situation centre meeting at 1pm on Friday. It will then issue another update on the number of Thai fatalities, injuries, abductions, and progress in the emergency response at 3pm.