Third repatriation flight to take off with 100 Thais from Israel on Saturday

A second batch of 26 Thai workers arrived back on home soil later the same day.

Around 30,000 Thais live in Israel, many working in the agricultural sector.

Twenty-one Thais have been killed in the conflict, according to the latest reports.

The Thai government says another 16 have been abducted by Hamas militants.

More than 5,900 Thais have registered to return home from Israel, according to the Foreign Ministry.

On Friday, the Foreign Ministry also provided an update on Thai citizens affected by the violence in Israel. The figures, which remain unchanged from Thursday, are as follows:

The ministry is due to hold an emergency situation centre meeting at 1pm on Friday. It will then issue another update on the number of Thai fatalities, injuries, abductions, and progress in the emergency response at 3pm.