PM joins sombre ceremony to commemorate the passing of beloved monarch

Srettha was joined by his wife, Pakpilai, Cabinet members, and senior officials from various state agencies.

The prime minister also greeted guests taking part in the ceremony, which was held in the ceremonial pavilion on the Royal field near the Grand Palace in Bangkok.

Among the guests were Paetongtarn Shinawatra, her sister Pintongta, and their spouses.

The sisters are daughters of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, the patriarch of the ruling Pheu Thai Party. Paetongtarn was one of Pheu Thai’s three prime ministerial candidates, along with Srettha, and is tipped to become Pheu Thai’s next party leader.

Later in the day, PM Srettha oversaw a public ceremony to commemorate the passing of the monarch at King Rama IX Memorial Park in Bangkok’s Dusit district. The ceremony was attended by Cabinet members, civil servants, and members of the public.

The prime minister and his wife were due to have an audience with Their Majesties the King and the Queen at 5pm on Friday, as the Grand Palace marks Nawamin Maharat Day with a royal ceremony.

The government recently declared October 13 as Nawamin Maharat Day (King Rama IX the Great Memorial Day) in honour of the beloved monarch.