Fitting tribute: King Rama IX Memorial Day renamed Nawamindra Maharaj Day

The name for the day was bestowed by His Majesty King Rama X, a news source said.

The word Nawamin stands for the “ninth great person” and Maharaj means “great king” – an apt reference to King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, who was the ninth king of the Chakri dynasty.

Thailand’s much-beloved His Majesty King Bhumibol the Great passed away on October 13, 2016, at age 88. His reign, lasting 70 years and 126 days, was the longest in the history of Thailand.

The day of his passing, October 13, has been enshrined as a national holiday to commemorate his benevolence and royal initiatives.