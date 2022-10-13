PM, ministers mark Memorial Day for King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, accompanied by his wife Naraporn Chan-o-cha and other Cabinet ministers, offered alms to 89 monks to mark His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great Memorial Day on Thursday.
The almsgiving ceremony was held in front of Thai Khu Fah building at Government House in Bangkok’s Dusit district.
Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow reportedly attended the ceremony.
The government is also inviting people to welcome the King and the Queen at King Rama IX Memorial Park in Bangkok’s Dusit district at 5pm on Thursday.
Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana are scheduled to attend a ceremony to unveil the statue of HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the park.
