King commutes Thaksin's jail sentence to just one year

The pardon, countersigned by outgoing Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, cited Thaksin's respect for the monarchy and his contributions to the nation and its people while in office.

Thaksin had respected the legal process, acknowledged his guilt, repented, and accepted the judgments, it said.

It added that the former premier, 74, is ageing and suffers from health problems that require expert medical care.

The King granted the royal pardon so that Thaksin could use his knowledge, abilities and experience to benefit the nation, society and people in the future, the pardon said.

Thaksin returned from 15 years of self-exile abroad on August 22 and was promptly ordered by the Supreme Court to serve eight years in prison over cases dating back to his time in power: