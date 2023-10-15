Decision on THB20 fare for Purple and Red lines expected on Monday

The full new fare structure will be effective from November.

The Transport Ministry is set to propose to the Cabinet on Monday the reduction in maximum fare for travel on the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) lines in accordance with the policies of the Thai government. If the Cabinet approves the proposal, it will result in an immediate reduction in fare. This new policy is applicable to the Purple Line from Bang Sue to Klong Bang Phai and the Red Line from Bang Sue to Rangsit, as well as from Bang Sue to Taling Chan.

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said that studies and feedback from relevant agencies regarding the 20 baht fare policy had been completed. Additionally, the necessary equipment for fare adjustment had been installed on both MRT lines.

If the Cabinet approves the proposal on Monday, the new fares would take effect the same afternoon, he said.

"Both BTS lines currently have fare collection systems that can support reducing the maximum fare to 20 baht for the entire trip. Therefore, if the Cabinet approves the proposal, the fare adjustment can be implemented immediately,” Suriya said. “Software updates are needed to implement it for passengers transferring between the MRT lines, which are expected to be completed in November," he said.

Passengers who use both MRT lines within the 20 baht maximum fare range, either within the same system, or transferring between the Purple and Red lines, will be exempted from the initial fare and will be charged a maximum of 20 baht. However, payments will have to be made through debit, or credit cards (EMV cards) only.