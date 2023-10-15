‘Not going back to Israel’, says Thai worker, as 90 arrive at U-Tapao airport
The third batch of 90 Thai workers returned from Israel early on Sunday and one of them vowed not to return to the Jewish state after he witnessed the death of his colleague.
The 90 Thai workers came on a Fly Dubai plane which landed at the U-Tapao International Airport at 5.30am. They were received by several senior Thai officials, including the airport’s director.
The workers left Tel Aviv at 11am on Saturday to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates to catch a transit flight. They left Dubai on another Fly Dubai plane at 8pm on Saturday.
The group was the third batch of Thai workers evacuated after war broke out between Israel and Hamas last Saturday following a surprise attack by the militants across the border.
After they arrived, Immigration Police processed the immigration clearance for them and Public Health Ministry officials checked their health.
The workers were taken inside the terminal building to have their first meal after their return. Reporters were not allowed to witness them having breakfast.
Two of the 90 workers were injured in the legs by bomb shrapnel and they were rushed to a hospital. The rest of the workers were transported in three buses to stay at the SC Park Hotel in Bangkok to wait for their relatives to take them home.
ACM Sittichai Tangjai, director of the U-Tapao airport, said he was assigned by Air Force Commander-in-Chief ACM Adung Phaniam to welcome the workers at the airport.
Sitthichai said the group comprised 88 men and two female workers.
He said the U-Tapao airport also arranged the workers their first meal.
The senior officials, who welcomed the workers, included Rayong Governor Traipop Wongtrailuck and Rear Admiral Duan Prommanee, commander of the naval aviation division.
Duan said the Royal Thai Navy would cooperate with Fly Dubai airline to fly Thai workers to the U-Tapao airport one trip a day.
Ruj Thammamongkol, director-general of the Consular Affairs Department who was also present to welcome the workers, said Thai workers, who volunteered to be evacuated from Israel, are waiting for evacuations at a safe hotel in Tel Aviv.
Ruj said the government would gradually evacuate all Thais who wanted to return home. So far, over 7,000 Thai workers have expressed their wish to return home.
After breakfast, reporters could talk to the workers before they were transported to Bangkok by buses.
One of the workers, Weerayut Panyaprachum, 35, said he was very glad to return to Thailand after he witnessed one of his friends killed by a shell.
“I’m very glad that I survived. I almost didn’t make it here,” Weerayut said.
He said he was working in a garden of his employer when a shell fell and the explosion killed one of his friends in front of him and another worker was injured.
The explosion was 10 metres from the spot where he was standing.
Weerayut added that he would not return to Israel again and he hoped the government would evacuate the remaining workers as soon as possible.
Two other workers, Surachai Sommanakhiri, 28, and Chaiya Boonsung, 39, thanked the government for arranging their flight back to Thailand.
They said they were frightened by the fighting and wanted to return home as soon as possible.