‘Not going back to Israel’, says Thai worker, as 90 arrive at U-Tapao airport

ACM Sittichai Tangjai, director of the U-Tapao airport, said he was assigned by Air Force Commander-in-Chief ACM Adung Phaniam to welcome the workers at the airport.

Sitthichai said the group comprised 88 men and two female workers.

He said the U-Tapao airport also arranged the workers their first meal.

The senior officials, who welcomed the workers, included Rayong Governor Traipop Wongtrailuck and Rear Admiral Duan Prommanee, commander of the naval aviation division.

Duan said the Royal Thai Navy would cooperate with Fly Dubai airline to fly Thai workers to the U-Tapao airport one trip a day.

Ruj Thammamongkol, director-general of the Consular Affairs Department who was also present to welcome the workers, said Thai workers, who volunteered to be evacuated from Israel, are waiting for evacuations at a safe hotel in Tel Aviv.

Ruj said the government would gradually evacuate all Thais who wanted to return home. So far, over 7,000 Thai workers have expressed their wish to return home.

After breakfast, reporters could talk to the workers before they were transported to Bangkok by buses.

One of the workers, Weerayut Panyaprachum, 35, said he was very glad to return to Thailand after he witnessed one of his friends killed by a shell.

“I’m very glad that I survived. I almost didn’t make it here,” Weerayut said.

He said he was working in a garden of his employer when a shell fell and the explosion killed one of his friends in front of him and another worker was injured.

The explosion was 10 metres from the spot where he was standing.

Weerayut added that he would not return to Israel again and he hoped the government would evacuate the remaining workers as soon as possible.

Two other workers, Surachai Sommanakhiri, 28, and Chaiya Boonsung, 39, thanked the government for arranging their flight back to Thailand.

They said they were frightened by the fighting and wanted to return home as soon as possible.