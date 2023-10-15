True, Dtac customers can call, send SMS in Israel and back to Thailand free of charge

Chakkrit Urairat, (Acting) Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, True Corporation Plc said " True Corporation would like to express our concern about the continuous unrest situation in Israel, particularly Thai residents in the area. True Corporation, as a telecommunication provider, is well aware that moral support and communication are the most crucial things in this kind of situation. Previously, we facilitated roaming service for TrueMove H and dtac customers in Israel to connect and ask for emergency assistance from the Thai Royal Embassy in Tel Aviv and True and dtac Call Centers for free of charge since October 7th, 202."

Recently, True Corporation has elevated its communication services by allowing TrueMove H and dtac customers to make out-going calls and receive incoming calls free of charge in Israel as well as to make international calls back to their families in Thailand including free SMS for 24 hours from today until October 31st, 2023.

" We will consider extending the free service in case the situation has not yet resumed to normal. Moreover, we truly understand that accurate and timely information is useful to make decisions and enhance safety for everyone. Therefore, we have coordinated with the Royal Thai Embassy in Israel to be the medium for sending SMS Broadcast, providing beneficial information for TrueMove H and dtac customers in Israel as well as supporting the communication between the public sector and those who need to be evacuated to the safe zone under a smooth, seamless and timely coordination. All of these communication services reflect our concern and care from True Corporation and we hope that the situation will ease and swiftly resume to a normal state," Chakkrit concluded.