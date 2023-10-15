True, Dtac customers can call, send SMS in Israel and back to Thailand free of charge
True Corp elevates its Mission to support a Full-Fledged communication service, Allowing TrueMove H and dtac customers in Israel to make free calls & SMS both domestically in Israel and Internationally to their families in Thailand
As moral support and safety are the top priority, True Corporation fully offers communication services, providing 24-hour free calls and SMS for both TrueMove H and dtac customers in Israel to make domestic and international calls back to their families in Thailand from today until October 31, 2023.
This urgent additional measure is implemented on top of its existing roaming service in Israel for TrueMove H and dtac customers to connect and ask for emergency support from the Thai Royal Embassy in Tel Aviv and True and dtac Call Centers for free of charge since October 7th, 2023.
At the same time, being the medium to send news and information via SMS broadcast will assist customers in Israel to receive beneficial and important information and movement so the people in the premises can make decisions for their safety.
Chakkrit Urairat, (Acting) Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, True Corporation Plc said " True Corporation would like to express our concern about the continuous unrest situation in Israel, particularly Thai residents in the area. True Corporation, as a telecommunication provider, is well aware that moral support and communication are the most crucial things in this kind of situation. Previously, we facilitated roaming service for TrueMove H and dtac customers in Israel to connect and ask for emergency assistance from the Thai Royal Embassy in Tel Aviv and True and dtac Call Centers for free of charge since October 7th, 202."
Recently, True Corporation has elevated its communication services by allowing TrueMove H and dtac customers to make out-going calls and receive incoming calls free of charge in Israel as well as to make international calls back to their families in Thailand including free SMS for 24 hours from today until October 31st, 2023.
" We will consider extending the free service in case the situation has not yet resumed to normal. Moreover, we truly understand that accurate and timely information is useful to make decisions and enhance safety for everyone. Therefore, we have coordinated with the Royal Thai Embassy in Israel to be the medium for sending SMS Broadcast, providing beneficial information for TrueMove H and dtac customers in Israel as well as supporting the communication between the public sector and those who need to be evacuated to the safe zone under a smooth, seamless and timely coordination. All of these communication services reflect our concern and care from True Corporation and we hope that the situation will ease and swiftly resume to a normal state," Chakkrit concluded.