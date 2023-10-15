Govt denies charging THB2,500 bus fare from Thai workers going to work in Israel

Kharom Polpornklang, deputy government spokesman, was responding to a recent Facebook post that a Thai worker had to spend some 70,000 baht if he or she wanted to work in Israel.

The post claimed that the expenses did not include the 2,500 baht bus fare for taking the workers from the Labour Ministry in Bangkok’s Din Daeng area to Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Kharom said each worker seeking to work legally in Israel would have to bear expenses of around 71,000 baht, excluding the bus fare. He added that the amount would fluctuate depending on the exchange rate of the baht and the Israeli shekel. Currently, 1 shekel is valued at around 9.15 baht.