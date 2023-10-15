Govt denies charging THB2,500 bus fare from Thai workers going to work in Israel
The government on Sunday denied that Thai workers had to pay 2,500 baht each for bus fare to Suvarnabhumi Airport while departing to work in Israel in the past.
Kharom Polpornklang, deputy government spokesman, was responding to a recent Facebook post that a Thai worker had to spend some 70,000 baht if he or she wanted to work in Israel.
The post claimed that the expenses did not include the 2,500 baht bus fare for taking the workers from the Labour Ministry in Bangkok’s Din Daeng area to Suvarnabhumi Airport.
Kharom said each worker seeking to work legally in Israel would have to bear expenses of around 71,000 baht, excluding the bus fare. He added that the amount would fluctuate depending on the exchange rate of the baht and the Israeli shekel. Currently, 1 shekel is valued at around 9.15 baht.
Kharom said the expenses are divided into two parts – the expenses prior to travel, and after reaching Israel.
The expenses prior to travel are:
— 100 baht fee for verifying criminal record
— 1,500 baht fee for issuing a passport
— 3,520 baht for a comprehensive health check
— 25,000 baht for one-way air ticket to Israel
— 400 baht for membership of a fund for supporting Thai workers abroad
Kharom said the amount collected after Thai workers reach Israel is the fee for the job placement firm in Israel and the fee for the Thai-Israeli cooperation programme.
Total expense after reaching Israel would be around 3,549 Israeli shekels, Kharom added.