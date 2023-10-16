Julapun upbeat ‘super digital wallet’ app will be ready in time for handout in Feb

The minister said on Monday that a working committee was now in the process of developing the super app and it will be available for download before the government can start handing out the 10,000 baht from February.

Despite repeated warnings of the digital wallet scheme resulting in an economic catastrophe, the Pheu Thai-led government is convinced this measure will help revive the economy. The 10,000 baht in the form of a digital wallet will be handed to all Thai citizens aged 16 and above.

Julapun added that more functions will be added to the app gradually, “in proper timing”.