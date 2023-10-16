Julapun upbeat ‘super digital wallet’ app will be ready in time for handout in Feb
A new “super app” that will serve as a digital wallet for the 10,000-baht handout should be ready by February, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said.
The minister said on Monday that a working committee was now in the process of developing the super app and it will be available for download before the government can start handing out the 10,000 baht from February.
Despite repeated warnings of the digital wallet scheme resulting in an economic catastrophe, the Pheu Thai-led government is convinced this measure will help revive the economy. The 10,000 baht in the form of a digital wallet will be handed to all Thai citizens aged 16 and above.
Julapun added that more functions will be added to the app gradually, “in proper timing”.
Also, he said, potential users of the digital wallet app can start registering from next month, though those who have registered for the Pao Tang app will be exempted.
Some 40 million Thais have registered for the Pao Tang app, which is run by Krung Thai Bank.
Meanwhile, Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Monday that it is normal for any scheme to attract both support and opposition.
He said the government would heed public opinion to improve the scheme without compromising its key principles.
“I hereby confirm that the government will go ahead with the scheme by adjusting certain details as recommended,” Phumtham said.
Also on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin said he was not against the scheme as claimed by his former assistant Samart Jenchaijitwanit.
He said Samart was no longer his assistant and did not have an insight into his beliefs.