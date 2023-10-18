Bangkok air pollution back to hazardous as PM2.5 season gets underway

Levels of particulate matter 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter (PM2.5) ranged from 24.3 to 49.8 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m³) across the city, according to the Pollution Control Department (PCD).

The PCD reduced the threshold at which PM2.5 levels are considered unsafe from 50 to 37.5μg/m³ in June.

The public can monitor the pollution situation and follow health recommendations via the Air4Thai website and app.

The PCD said the accumulation of PM2.5 in Bangkok was due to higher air pressure leading to poor air circulation. It forecast the pollution haze will remain at “orange zone” levels for another one or two days.

PCD director-general Pinsak Suraswadi pointed out that PM2.5 pollution intensifies seasonally every year, affecting public health.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Gen Patcharawat Wongsuwan has instructed authorities to prepare mechanisms, data, budgets, regulations, and communications to handle this year’s PM2.5 onslaught.

The PCD uses 96 air quality monitoring stations, including 12 in Bangkok, to provide a seven-day pollution forecast.

The department is also collaborating with Thammasat University, the Public Health Ministry, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, and the Thai Health Promotion Foundation to predict short-term health impacts of PM2.5 in Bangkok.

Results obtained from the project will aid public health management and hospitals providing care for people affected by PM2.5 pollution in Bangkok. It will also serve as a pilot project for other areas of Thailand.