Isolated heavy rain to affect Central and Southern regions

Meanwhile, the moderate monsoon trough lying across the upper Gulf of Thailand and the East region, as well as the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea will bring isolated heavy rains to the lower Central region, including the Bangkok metropolitan area, the East and the South.

Flash floods and overflows, especially along foothills near waterways and lowlands, could affect certain areas and all transport should use more caution, the department warned.

For sea conditions, waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf could rise to 1-2 metres and over 2 metres high in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep away from storm-affected areas.

The department also mentioned that tropical storm Sanba is moving towards Tonkin Bay off the coast of northwest Vietnam and will have no direct effect on Thailand’s weather.