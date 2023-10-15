Heavy rains early on Sunday drown key Pattaya roads

Rainwater sank several roads of Pattaya City in Bang Lamung district of Chonburi province under three metres of water.

The affected roads included Sukhumvit Road in Southern Pattaya, the Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya Sai Sam Road and the Pattaya local road from Soi Khao Talo to Wat Tham Thueng Samakkhi.

Some parts of the roads were flooded with over a metre-high water and most parts were about 30 centimetres under water.