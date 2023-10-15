background-defaultbackground-default
SATURDAY, October 21, 2023
Heavy rains early on Sunday drown key Pattaya roads
SUNDAY, October 15, 2023

A heavy downpour for over an hour caused several main roads of the seaside town of Pattaya to be inundated early on Sunday.

Rainwater sank several roads of Pattaya City in Bang Lamung district of Chonburi province under three metres of water.

The affected roads included Sukhumvit Road in Southern Pattaya, the Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya Sai Sam Road and the Pattaya local road from Soi Khao Talo to Wat Tham Thueng Samakkhi.

Some parts of the roads were flooded with over a metre-high water and most parts were about 30 centimetres under water. Heavy rains early on Sunday drown key Pattaya roads

Several passing cars and motorcycles came to a standstill as their engines stopped while trying to drive through the flooded roads.

Municipality officials had to cordon off the flooded roads with metal barriers and emergency lights. Heavy rains early on Sunday drown key Pattaya roads

