Provincial tram projects put on hold
The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) is considering postponing four of its electric tram projects outside the capital to avoid overlapping with the construction of road networks which could severely impact the traffic flow.
The projects are located in Phuket, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima and Phitsanulok provinces.
MRTA governor Pakapong Sirikantaramas said on Wednesday that the authority is planning to postpone the Phuket electric tram project by two years to allow the road development in that area to be completed first.
The electric train will link the province’s airport with Chalong Intersection in Muang district.
He added that the Southern island province is currently undergoing several road construction projects, including the extension of Highway 402 along which the electric tram would run.
“Starting the construction of train tracks now would severely affect the traffic in Phuket, so we decided to wait until the road construction is complete,” he said.
Budgeted to cost 35.2 billion baht, the Phuket route will span 42 km across 21 stations and use low-floor trams with an overhead power supply line.
Once completed, the tram line would further improve public transport quality and boost tourism in the province as well as reduce traffic emissions thanks to this environmentally friendly mode of transport.
According to MRTA, other provincial projects also to be put on hold are:
- Chiang Mai electric tram linking Nakornping Hospital and Mae Hia Intersection in Muang district, spanning 15.8 km. across 16 stations with a budget of 29.52 billion baht.
- Nakhon Ratchasima electric tram linking Safe One Market and Ban Nanareesawat Centre in Muang district, spanning 11.1 km. across 21 stations and costing 7.13 billion baht.
- Phitsanulok electric tram linking Phitsanulok University and Central department store in Muang district, spanning 12.6 km. across 15 stations with a budget of 1.57 billion baht.
These three projects are currently undergoing feasibility studies and a construction period is yet to be set.