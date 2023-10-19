Provincial tram projects put on hold

The projects are located in Phuket, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima and Phitsanulok provinces.

MRTA governor Pakapong Sirikantaramas said on Wednesday that the authority is planning to postpone the Phuket electric tram project by two years to allow the road development in that area to be completed first.

The electric train will link the province’s airport with Chalong Intersection in Muang district.

He added that the Southern island province is currently undergoing several road construction projects, including the extension of Highway 402 along which the electric tram would run.

“Starting the construction of train tracks now would severely affect the traffic in Phuket, so we decided to wait until the road construction is complete,” he said.

Budgeted to cost 35.2 billion baht, the Phuket route will span 42 km across 21 stations and use low-floor trams with an overhead power supply line.

Once completed, the tram line would further improve public transport quality and boost tourism in the province as well as reduce traffic emissions thanks to this environmentally friendly mode of transport.