Free test rides on Nonthaburi-Minburi Pink Line 'to start in December’
The Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRT) has been told to speed up construction of the Pink Line railway from Nonthaburi to Minburi so that free public test rides can begin in December, Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote said on Thursday.
Surapong said he had instructed the MRT to speed up construction of the 34.5-kilometre Pink Line to finish ahead of its scheduled completion in June next year.
Surapong said he expected the free test rides could start in December for a month and the fare would be collected starting from January or February.
The Pink Line starts from the Government Complex in Nonthaburi to the Rom Klao intersection on Soi Ramkhamhaeng 192 and will have 30 stations.
The Pink Line will have interconnection points with four other electric railways:
- With the Green Line at Phra Si Mahathat station
- With the Red Line at Lak Si station
- With the Purple Line at the Nonthaburi Government Complex
- With the Orange Line at Minburi station.
The MRT estimates fares for the Pink Line at 14 to 42 baht or 15 to 46 baht, depending on inflation.