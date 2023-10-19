Free test rides on Nonthaburi-Minburi Pink Line 'to start in December’

Surapong said he had instructed the MRT to speed up construction of the 34.5-kilometre Pink Line to finish ahead of its scheduled completion in June next year.

Surapong said he expected the free test rides could start in December for a month and the fare would be collected starting from January or February.

The Pink Line starts from the Government Complex in Nonthaburi to the Rom Klao intersection on Soi Ramkhamhaeng 192 and will have 30 stations.