Judiciary office claims struggle outside criminal court was justified

A commotion broke out on Thursday during the protest in front of the court in Sathon district, where the lese majeste case of activist Saharat “Folk” Sukkhamla was being heard.

A 15-year-old activist known as “Yok” was reportedly trying to climb the front gate to get inside the court area, prompting officials to stop her. This resulted in a clash between officials and other protestors accompanying the girl.

“In an attempt to free an official who was being kicked and pulled by his shirt collar by four other protestors, court marshals had to use their batons against the protestors, who continued to threaten officers despite a warning being issued,” said the office in its statement.

The clash resulted in a member of an anti-monarchy group Thaluwang (shattering the palace), Netiporn 'Bung' Sanesangkhom, injuring her arm.

Local police quickly arrived at the scene to break up the fight and later allowed the injured activist to leave the area to seek treatment.

A video clip of the clash was posted online later in the day and has been widely shared on social media.

“Court marshals are legally responsible for keeping peace and order in the court area so that the court can provide justice to all people,” the statement said in conclusion, adding that the handling of this incident will be based on video footage captured by the court’s CCTV cameras.