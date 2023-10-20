Heavy rain for eastern and southern regions

Over the next 24 hours, areas under the influence of high-pressure systems and weakening monsoon winds in the northern and northeastern regions will experience light rain. Moderate to heavy rain is expected in the upper southern region and eastern part of Thailand, especially in coastal areas along the Gulf of Thailand. This weather pattern might lead to sudden flash floods and landslides, particularly in foothill areas near rivers and low-lying areas.

Small vessels in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should navigate with caution, especially in areas with storms.