Srettha and Xi agree to boost Thai-China economic, tourism and security ties

Economic, tourism, security, and multilateral collaboration between Thailand and China will be boosted over the next year, said Prime Minister's Office spokesman Chai Watcharong, summarising the outcome of Thursday’s meeting.

Srettha also invited Xi to visit Thailand.

The spokesman detailed the four key results of the meeting between Srettha and Xi as follows:

1. Economic cooperation: Both sides acknowledged that economic challenges globally, including the slowdown and geopolitical tensions, had impacted the economies of both their countries. They expressed willingness to cooperate to enhance readiness in responding to these challenges. Thailand also highlighted the importance of Chinese investors and welcomed their contributions to various sectors, especially in targeted industries like electric vehicles (EVs), batteries, semiconductors, clean energy, and industries related to Thailand's BCG economic model. China has been Thailand's top foreign investor over the past year. Xi told Srettha that Chinese investors were interested in Thai megaprojects.

Meanwhile, a proposed land bridge project to link the Gulf of Thailand with the Andaman Sea would spur Chinese investment in Thailand’s EV manufacturing hub and inject over 1 trillion baht into the Thai economy, Srettha said.

2. Tourism cooperation: Srettha stressed that tourism policy offers the potential of rapid benefits for Thailand. The government has already implemented temporary visa exemption for Chinese nationals to promote tourism and facilitate travel between the two countries.

Srettha meanwhile expressed his condolences over the October 3 shooting at Siam Paragon mall in which a Chinese tourist was among three people killed.