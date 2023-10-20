Thai Muslims to gather outside Israeli embassy and call for peace

Pol Colonel Nimit Nuphonthong, the superintendent of Bangkok’s Lumpini Police Station, said on Friday that the organisers of the demonstration had sought permission from the local police.

He said police would increase security for the embassy and maintain peace and order in the surrounding areas during the rally.

“The demonstrators have been notified that they need to comply with the Public Assembly Act. The assembly must be peaceful, orderly, and free from weapons. Also, they must not cause any public disturbance,” the superintendent said.

He also said that police had not found signs of attempts by any third party to cause chaos during the rally.

The Public Assembly Act, in force since 2015, requires that the organisers of any public demonstration notify the head of the police station involved at least 24 hours in advance. Failure to do so is considered a criminal offence punishable with up to three years’ imprisonment.

The demonstration is expected to take place between 10am and noon on Saturday.

The Embassy of Israel is located at Ocean Tower II building on Sukhumvit Soi 19.

