PM Srettha reaches out to four major Saudi Arabian firms for investments

He met with representatives from four major Saudi companies, Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co (Salic), Public Investment Fund (PIF), Aramco, and Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (Sabic), inviting them to invest in various industries in Thailand, including agriculture, livestock, fertilisers, food, tourism, clean energy, and petrochemicals.

During their meeting in Riyadh on October 21, Srettha and his delegation discussed the potential for trade and investment between the two countries. The Thai delegation highlighted the significant economic potential in Saudi Arabia, particularly in areas such as agriculture, commerce, and investment.

The Thai Board of Investment (BOI) stressed the need for dedicated personnel in Saudi Arabia to facilitate these investments.

The Thai delegation also met with key private sector figures from Saudi Arabia, including Sulaiman Al-Rumaih, CEO of Salic, as well as representatives from Aramco and Sabic. The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in agriculture, fisheries, animal husbandry, and other potential areas of investment. Salic, under PIF of the Saudi government, expressed interest in investing in Thailand's agriculture and live stock sectors.

Furthermore, the Thai delegation met with prominent Saudi business leaders, including Yasir bin Othman al-Rumayyan, governor of the PIF, Amin Hassan Ali Nasser, president and CEO of Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Saudi Aramco), and Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, CEO and executive member of the board of Sabic. These meetings emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation between the private sectors of both countries, fostering economic growth and environmental sustainability.