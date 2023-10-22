Step into ancient Ayutthaya as Seacon Square cashes in on ‘Love Destiny 2’

Visitors to the fest, which runs until November 5, will have a chance to take selfies in costumes worn by actors in the series. Though fans of the “Love Destiny” series will not get to meet their favourite characters, they will get to pose with lookalikes dressed as the reincarnated versions of lead characters Det and Karaket.

Fans will, however, get to meet some extras and people playing smaller roles on Friday.

The hugely popular Channel 3 series is breaking charts again in its second season titled “Prom Likhit” (“Love Destiny”), which premiered on Wednesday (October 18).