Step into ancient Ayutthaya as Seacon Square cashes in on ‘Love Destiny 2’
Bangkok shopping mall Seacon Square has been quick to cash in on the return of the hit TV series “Love Destiny” by turning its ground floor into a simulation of ancient Ayutthaya.
Visitors to the fest, which runs until November 5, will have a chance to take selfies in costumes worn by actors in the series. Though fans of the “Love Destiny” series will not get to meet their favourite characters, they will get to pose with lookalikes dressed as the reincarnated versions of lead characters Det and Karaket.
Fans will, however, get to meet some extras and people playing smaller roles on Friday.
The hugely popular Channel 3 series is breaking charts again in its second season titled “Prom Likhit” (“Love Destiny”), which premiered on Wednesday (October 18).
The first season released in 2018 was titled “Bupphe Saniwas”, which also means Love Destiny in Thai.
In the first season, a young modern-day Thai woman wakes up after a car accident in the body of loathed noblewoman Karaket, who is betrothed to court official Det during the reign of King Narai (1656-1688).
The second series features her two sons and another time-travelling modern-day woman who falls in love with one of them.
“Prom Likhit” was first released as a full-length feature film, but later turned into a 26-episode television series, which will be aired every Wednesday and Thursday at 8.30pm.
Meanwhile, in Seacon Square, visitors can check out simulated scenes of Wat Putthai Sawan, as well as ancient markets. There is also an exhibition depicting the history of the late Ayutthaya period, during which the show is set.