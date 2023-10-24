Former PM Thaksin undergoes orthopaedic surgery

Department of Corrections director-general Sahakarn Phetnarin has ordered the superintendent of Bangkok Remand Prison to inspect the proceedings and ensure continuing care for Thaksin.

The department stressed that in the past, detainees have been sent out for external medical treatment, either commuting between prison and hospital or requiring extended stays due to various medical conditions. The number of cases where detainees were sent out for medical treatment for more than 30 days between October 1 and today (October 24) totals 149. Among these, 115 cases exceeded 30 days, 30 cases exceeded 60 days, and 4 cases exceeded 120 days.

Thaksin has been in the Bangkok Remand Prison’s custody since August 22 of this year, when he returned to Thailand after 15 years on the run to face several charges. He was transferred on the first night of his incarceration and admitted to the Police Hospital for medical treatment for various illnesses.

Anti-Thaksin groups have regularly demanded a probe into whether Thaksin is really ill.