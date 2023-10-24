2023 New Year hols to run from December 29 to January 1
The Cabinet on Tuesday resolved to keep the New Year holidays at four but shifted the compensatory day forward to December 29.
PM’s secretary-general Prommin Lertsuridej told reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting that the extra day granted in the upcoming break was being moved forward from Tuesday, January 2, 2024, to Friday, December 29, 2023.
January 2 was initially planned as an extra day off to make up for December 31, which falls on a Sunday.
Usually, the compensatory day off is granted after the actual holiday,
Meanwhile, holidays at the end of 2024 will be extended to five days, starting from Saturday, December 28 to Wednesday, January 1, 2025.
Prommin said the Cabinet has left it to the Bank of Thailand to decide whether December 30, 2024, should be announced as an extra bank holiday or not.