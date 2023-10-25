Seven more bodies to arrive back from Israel on Thursday

The ministry announced on Wednesday that the second batch of bodies will touch down at Suvarnabhumi Airport aboard El Al Israel Airlines flight LY083 at 10.35am on Thursday.

The first batch of eight bodies was flown to Bangkok on October 20.

A total of 30 Thais were killed and 18 were injured in the Hamas attack while another 19 are being held hostage, according to the Foreign Ministry’s latest update on Monday.