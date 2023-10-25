Seven more bodies to arrive back from Israel on Thursday
Seven more bodies of Thais killed during the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel will be flown back to Thailand on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry said.
The ministry announced on Wednesday that the second batch of bodies will touch down at Suvarnabhumi Airport aboard El Al Israel Airlines flight LY083 at 10.35am on Thursday.
The first batch of eight bodies was flown to Bangkok on October 20.
A total of 30 Thais were killed and 18 were injured in the Hamas attack while another 19 are being held hostage, according to the Foreign Ministry’s latest update on Monday.
As of Tuesday, 3,400 Thais had been repatriated from Israel, the ministry said. Over 7,000 Thai workers have registered their desire to return to Thailand.
The Thai embassy in Tel Aviv assesses that fighting between Israel and Hamas is likely to escalate and be prolonged, the ministry added.
As such, the embassy has advised all Thai workers in Israel to get in touch as soon as possible so they can be added to the list for repatriation.