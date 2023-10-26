Poor Thai households earning as little as 34 baht/day post-Covid-19

This rate is way below the earnings of poor households under the international poverty standard of US$ 2.15 or around 80 baht per day, said Kraiyos Patrawart, managing director of the Equitable Education Fund (EEF), which conducted the study.

He added that this number reflects a drop from the 2019 statistics, before the Covid-19 pandemic, in which the poorest Thai families with school-aged children were earning 1,250 baht per month.

“The Thai economy has yet to fully recover across all sectors post-pandemic while inflation is still high,” he said. “These factors have accelerated the educational inequality among Thai children.”

He said that children from poor families are already struggling to go to school as they have little or no allowance for transport and food.

“Without assistance from the authorities, these children could become a lost generation, unable to access proper education and miss the opportunity to maximise their potential,” he said.

Kraiyos stressed that the government must act fast in reducing educational inequality and developing human capital, as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) under the 13th National Economic and Social Development Plan (2023-2027) will soon reach their deadlines and Thailand is at risk of missing the goals.