Scattered thunderstorms and isolated rain for much of Thailand

Weather conditions will be influenced by a weak high-pressure system and a cold air mass covering the northern region and the South China Sea, bringing easterly and southeasterly winds to the upper parts of the North, Central and Eastern regions.

This could lead to storms in the North, and heavy rainfall in some parts of the Central and Eastern regions. The southern region, particularly the upper part, will experience scattered thunderstorms, while the western and lower southern regions, including the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, will see waves about 1 metre high, higher in areas with thunderstorms. Small vessels are advised to proceed with caution.