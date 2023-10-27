Three injured as giant octopus ride at amusement park crashes

The Polipo “giant octopus” ride at the Siam Carnival Funfair, located under the Rama 8 Bridge in Bang Phlat district, malfunctioned and crashed to the ground.

Two women aged 24 and 29, as well as a 14-year-old girl were injured in the accident, suffering bruises and cuts. They were all rushed to the Chaophraya Hospital for medical attention.

Those injured were riding one of the giant octopus’s five arms.

The amusement park’s general manager, Somchai Chaidee, said it was discovered that a 50mm iron clasp of the arm had cracked, causing its seat to fall. Upon inspection, it was found that the arm’s hydraulic shock absorber was damaged.

The malfunctioning ride consisted of five arms extending from a rotating centre, with each arm accommodating up to four seats and two visitors per seat.

Somchai said three to four people suffered minor injuries in the accident and Siam Carnival Funfair would cover all medical expenses.