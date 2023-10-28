Anti-corruption agency committee to monitor digital handout scheme

The NACC said on Friday that the 31-person committee would scrutinise the scheme to watch out for possible corruption.

The scheme, pushed by the ruling Pheu Thai Party, aims to stimulate the economy by distributing 10,000 baht in digital money to all Thais aged 16 and above for them to spend at shops within the district of their registered address within a six-month period.

The government expects to start the handouts by April or May next year with a budget of 150 billion to 560 billion baht, depending on the number of recipients, which is yet to be finalised.

NACC secretary-general Niwatchai Kasemmongkol said on Friday that the committee would be chaired by commissioner Supa Piyajitti.

During her former stint as the Finance Ministry’s deputy permanent secretary, Supa was known for her investigation of the corruption-plagued rice-pledging programme of the Pheu Thai-led government of former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra.