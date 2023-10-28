Digital ministry sets up ‘one-stop-service’ centre to tackle online scams

The Anti-Online Scam Operation Centre (AOC 1441), which will open next Wednesday, stemmed from cooperation between the ministry and several relevant bodies, namely banks, police departments, the Anti-Money Laundering Office, and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission.

Prasert said that the purpose of the AOC 1441 was to employ sectoral integration to make it easier to deal with online scammers.

Previously, victims of scams had to reach out to multiple organisations, leading to lengthy delays of weeks or even months before their bank accounts could be frozen, he said.

However, with this centre, victims now only need to report their cases to the centre, and the process of freezing a fraudulent bank account would be completed in no more than one week, he added.