Tham Luang Cave survivor killed himself in UK school, investigation shows

Duangphet Phromthep, 18, captain of the Wild Boar football team, was found unconscious at Brooke House College in Leicestershire on February 12.

He died two days later at Kettering General Hospital.

Following an inquest into the teen’s death, a senior coroner concluded it was a suicide, the BBC reported.

In the record of the inquest, Prof Catherine Mason said: "Mr Phromthep was not known to mental health services, and it is not known why he took the actions that he did.

"It could not have been foreseen or prevented.

"The police investigation has found no evidence of third-party involvement or suspicious circumstances."

Thai-language media had previously reported that the 18-year-old had died from a head injury sustained in a fall.