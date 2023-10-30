Number of Thai hostages rises to 22 as PM begs all Thais to return home

The Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday night that the number of Thais being held hostage has risen from 19 to 22, though the number of deaths and injured remains the same at 32 and 19 respectively.

Speaking to reporters before boarding a plane for Laos in Udon Thani, Srettha said three more Thais had been confirmed taken hostage by Hamas, while several others were still unaccounted for.

He said getting around Israel was becoming more difficult now that it has kicked off ground operations into the Gaza Strip. Hence, he said, Thai nationals who are still in Israel should take steps to return home as soon as possible.