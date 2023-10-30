Thailand explores OECD membership, sustainable investment at ministerial forum

Held under the “Sustainable and Quality Investment: New Momentum for OECD-Southeast Asia Partnership” theme this year, the forum brought together policymakers and high-level private and public sector representatives from OECD members and other Southeast Asian countries.

At the meeting, Sihasak underscored Thailand’s commitment to promoting sustainable investment, with a focus on smart industries and research and development.

He also proposed methods to bolster cooperation between the OECD and Asean nations in advancing environmentally friendly businesses and intra-regional supply chains.

Reaffirming Thailand’s eagerness to join OECD, Sihasak said the kingdom was dedicated to long-term competitiveness.

The OECD currently comprises 38 member nations and is maintaining partnerships across various regions, playing a pivotal role in shaping economic policies, encouraging development and advocating global governance. Its overarching vision is encapsulated in the slogan “Better Policies for Better Lives”.

At present, Thailand collaborates with the OECD under the second phase of the Thailand Country Programme, focusing on business, investment, sustainable development, transparency, competition policies, and human resource development through education, science, technology, and innovation policies.

This collaboration emphasises Thailand’s commitment to sustainable investment and development, with a clear move towards OECD membership.

This move is aimed at bolstering Thailand’s long-term competitiveness, fostering a conducive environment for high-quality investments and supporting sustainable businesses across the private sector.