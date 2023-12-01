background-defaultbackground-default
Cooler in the North, heavy rain in the South

Cooler in the North, heavy rain in the South
FRIDAY, December 01, 2023

Another area of high pressure or a cold air mass is moving down from China to cover Vietnam, Laos and Thailand’s upper North where it will combine with strong easterly winds bringing scattered showers and a drop in temperature of up to 3 degrees Celsius.

The central and eastern regions will also be cooler, with drops of 1 to 2 degrees C.

The South meanwhile will continue to experience heavy rain with wave height in the lower part of the Gulf of Thailand reaching about 2 metres and more in areas with thunderstorms. In the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves will be 1–2 metres high while the Andaman Sea will see waves of about 1 metre. Boat operators should navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

