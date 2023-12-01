More than 5 bn baht proposed as budget for soft power promotion

Deputy chairman of the committee Dr Surapong Suebwonglee on Thursday announced the result of the committee’s second meeting, adding that the proposed budget is expected to be approved by the cabinet next month.

Surapong said the 5.164 billion baht will be divided across key aspects as follows:

1. Festival industry, covering marketing and promotion of festivals in Thailand, with 1.009 billion baht

2. Tourism industry, 711 million baht

3. Food industry, 1 billion baht

4. Thai art promotion, 380 million baht

5. Design and promotion of Thailand Brand, 310 million baht

6. Thai sports, 500 million baht

7. Music industry, 144 million baht

8. Publishing industry, 69 million baht

9. Films, theatres, and TV series, 545 million baht

10. Fashion design and exhibition, 268 million baht

11. Entrepreneur training and e-sport promotion, 374 million baht