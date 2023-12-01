More than 5 bn baht proposed as budget for soft power promotion
The National Soft Power Strategy Committee has proposed a budget of 5.164 billion baht to promote Thailand’s soft power across 11 dimensions and drive the country’s creative economy, which will in return generate revenues for tourism and related industries.
Deputy chairman of the committee Dr Surapong Suebwonglee on Thursday announced the result of the committee’s second meeting, adding that the proposed budget is expected to be approved by the cabinet next month.
Surapong said the 5.164 billion baht will be divided across key aspects as follows:
1. Festival industry, covering marketing and promotion of festivals in Thailand, with 1.009 billion baht
2. Tourism industry, 711 million baht
3. Food industry, 1 billion baht
4. Thai art promotion, 380 million baht
5. Design and promotion of Thailand Brand, 310 million baht
6. Thai sports, 500 million baht
7. Music industry, 144 million baht
8. Publishing industry, 69 million baht
9. Films, theatres, and TV series, 545 million baht
10. Fashion design and exhibition, 268 million baht
11. Entrepreneur training and e-sport promotion, 374 million baht
Chadatip Chutrakul, chairperson of the festival industry promotion subcommittee, added that Thailand is preparing to hold the “Maha Songkran World Water Festival” next year to celebrate the Thai new year being listed as UNESCO’s world cultural heritage.
“The central location for the Songkran celebrations next year will be Ratchadamnoen Avenue in Bangkok for three days and three nights,” she said. “Representatives from each of the 77 provinces will send in a parade to highlight their culture and tourist attractions.”
She added that stage performances and exhibitions will be held across key locations in Bangkok during the Songkran Festival, including Sanam Luang, Lan Khon Mueang town square, and Royal Pavilion Mahajetsadabadin. All 11 aspects of soft power will be promoted during these events, she added.
Chadatip estimates that the Songkran Festival will generate at least 35 billion baht in revenue for the tourism industry and local communities.